Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Temple Bar shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 291.97 ($3.67) and last traded at GBX 291.50 ($3.67), with a volume of 477346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 288.50 ($3.63).

Temple Bar Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of £841.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 275.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 270.17.

About Temple Bar

Temple Bar’s investment objective is to provide investors with a growing income combined with growth in capital. It aims to meet this objective by investing primarily in UK equities, across different sectors, maintaining a balance of larger and smaller/medium-sized companies. The trust has a bias towards FTSE 350 companies.

