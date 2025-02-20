Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Purchases £138.25 in Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) insider Ken Murphy purchased 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 395 ($4.97) per share, for a total transaction of £138.25 ($173.97).

Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesco alerts:

On Friday, January 17th, Ken Murphy purchased 38 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.58) per share, for a total transaction of £138.32 ($174.05).

Tesco Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at GBX 380.90 ($4.79) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of £25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 368.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 358.06. Tesco PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 272.80 ($3.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 398.10 ($5.01).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 410 ($5.16) to GBX 400 ($5.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSCO

About Tesco

(Get Free Report)

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.