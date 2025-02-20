The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Short Interest Update

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,500 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 1,615,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,305.0 days.
The GPT Group Stock Performance
GPTGF opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The GPT Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13.
About The GPT Group
