The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HCKT. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hackett Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCKT traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.78. The company had a trading volume of 250,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The company has a market cap of $849.31 million, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.52.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $77.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 383.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.