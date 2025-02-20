The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.38 and traded as low as $15.66. The India Fund shares last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 197,298 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%.
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
