The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,329.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.78.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $102.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $98.77 and a twelve month high of $127.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,942. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

