The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Lifted by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,449 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $123.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $138.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

