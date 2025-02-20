The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,544 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk accounts for approximately 2.9% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $15,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.97.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.12 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 98.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

