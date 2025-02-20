The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 107,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 53,796 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 293.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 30,409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 22,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $111.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.29. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at $25,980,695.19. The trade was a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,870.70. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.