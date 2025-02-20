ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Patricia Nakache Sells 315,102 Shares of Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 315,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $904,342.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,956 shares in the company, valued at $720,243.72. This represents a 55.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Patricia Nakache sold 35,098 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $94,413.62.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Patricia Nakache sold 86,777 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $217,810.27.

On Monday, February 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 8,376 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $20,940.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Patricia Nakache sold 19,685 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $49,212.50.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Patricia Nakache sold 420,711 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $1,098,055.71.

On Monday, February 3rd, Patricia Nakache sold 479,861 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $1,103,680.30.

On Friday, January 31st, Patricia Nakache sold 137,076 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $304,308.72.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Patricia Nakache sold 34,798 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $76,207.62.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Patricia Nakache sold 107,911 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $226,613.10.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Patricia Nakache sold 167,031 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $377,490.06.

ThredUp Price Performance

ThredUp stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. ThredUp Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on ThredUp from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Institutional Trading of ThredUp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 84.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 168,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 91,518 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in ThredUp by 76.3% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 383,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 165,935 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

See Also

