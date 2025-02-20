ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Sells $94,413.62 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 35,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $94,413.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,956 shares in the company, valued at $675,071.64. This represents a 12.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Patricia Nakache sold 315,102 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $904,342.74.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Patricia Nakache sold 86,777 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $217,810.27.

On Monday, February 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 8,376 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $20,940.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Patricia Nakache sold 19,685 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $49,212.50.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Patricia Nakache sold 420,711 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $1,098,055.71.

On Monday, February 3rd, Patricia Nakache sold 479,861 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $1,103,680.30.

On Friday, January 31st, Patricia Nakache sold 137,076 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $304,308.72.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Patricia Nakache sold 34,798 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $76,207.62.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Patricia Nakache sold 107,911 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $226,613.10.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Patricia Nakache sold 167,031 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $377,490.06.

ThredUp stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 798,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,583. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ThredUp Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $319.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ThredUp by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 12,984 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 278.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 76,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 74,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 383,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 165,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on ThredUp from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Friday, February 14th.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

