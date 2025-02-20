TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,610 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Bowhead Specialty worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 194,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 242,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 658,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Bowhead Specialty stock opened at $31.75 on Thursday. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $37.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

