TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 16,500 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $296.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $242.92 and a 12-month high of $317.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.33.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

