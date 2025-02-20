Timothy Matusch Sells 1,103 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Stock

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) EVP Timothy Matusch sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $40,248.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,802.01. The trade was a 1.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Warner Music Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 79.01% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,754,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Warner Music Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,284,000 after acquiring an additional 49,166 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Warner Music Group by 2,699.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,217,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923,926 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Warner Music Group by 355.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 44,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 34,599 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Warner Music Group by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMG shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.81.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

