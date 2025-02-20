Top Cannabis Stocks To Watch Today – February 17th

Tilray, Aurora Cannabis, Innovative Industrial Properties, Canopy Growth, Turning Point Brands, Indivior, and Gibraltar Industries are the seven Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks refer to the publicly traded companies involved in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis-related products. These stocks can include companies that cultivate and harvest cannabis plants, manufacture and sell cannabis-based products like CBD oils and edibles, or provide services to the cannabis industry. Investors often choose to invest in cannabis stocks due to the potential growth and profit opportunities in the expanding legal cannabis market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of TLRY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.93. 26,009,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,451,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $874.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. Tilray has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.97.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ ACB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,111,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $346.17 million, a PE ratio of 126.23 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $9.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

IIPR traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,641. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.75. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $62.45 and a 1 year high of $138.35. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC remained flat at $1.89 during trading hours on Monday. 5,882,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,716,115. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $246.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Turning Point Brands stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.73. The company had a trading volume of 126,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,221. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $70.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.94.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Shares of NASDAQ INDV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.83. 731,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,976. Indivior has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -245.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.85. The company had a trading volume of 100,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,238. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.20. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.10.

