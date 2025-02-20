Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Trading Down 8.7% – Here’s Why

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 2,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92.

About Top Glove Co. Bhd.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, manufactures, trades in, and sells gloves in Malaysia, Thailand, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers nitrile, latex, surgical, rubber, examination, medical, and vinyl gloves; concentrate and synthetic latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

