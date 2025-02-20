Top Metaverse Stocks To Consider – February 20th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, and NIP Group are the five Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks refer to shares from companies that are investing in and developing the metaverse, a virtual reality space where users can interact with a computer-generated environment and other users. These stocks represent a financial stake in technologies related to virtual and augmented reality, blockchain, and other platforms that contribute to the construction of the metaverse. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $139.36. The stock had a trading volume of 85,712,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,822,813. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.60 and a 200 day moving average of $130.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $153.13.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Accenture stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $388.12. The stock had a trading volume of 887,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,775. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.57. Accenture has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded down $6.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.34. 358,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,240. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.55 and a 200-day moving average of $210.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39. Globant has a 12 month low of $151.68 and a 12 month high of $238.32.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Shares of SKM traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SK Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52.

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIPG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.98. 113,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,456. NIP Group has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64.

