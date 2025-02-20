Top Small Cap Stocks To Watch Today – February 19th

Jet.AI, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and AltC Acquisition are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks refer to the stocks of companies with a relatively small market capitalization, typically ranging from $300 million to $2 billion. These stocks are known for their higher growth potential, but also pose higher risk due to their lower liquidity and market volatility compared to larger companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Jet.AI (JTAI)

Jet.AI Inc. primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Reroute AI software that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances; and DynoFlight, a software application programming interface (API), which enables aircraft operators to track and estimate emissions, and purchase carbon offset credits.

Shares of JTAI traded up $7.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.06. 128,916,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,183,652. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. Jet.AI has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $315.00.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.28. The stock had a trading volume of 28,343,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,621,000. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $64.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average of $35.01.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

NYSE:ALCC traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,388,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average of $19.89.

