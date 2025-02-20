Top Telecom Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 17th

Broadcom, Palo Alto Networks, ServiceNow, Arista Networks, AT&T, CRH, and Apollo Global Management are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in providing communication services such as telephone, internet, and television to consumers and businesses. These stocks can include companies that operate in the telecommunications industry, including wireless carriers, landline providers, internet service providers, and equipment manufacturers. Investors may choose to invest in telecom stocks based on factors such as growth potential, dividend yield, and industry trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $233.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,966,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,073,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 190.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.16 and a 200 day moving average of $187.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

PANW traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.03. 13,981,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,443,483. The stock has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $130.04 and a 1-year high of $207.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.99.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $3.81 on Monday, reaching $985.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,070. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,070.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $973.32. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

ANET stock traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.64. The company had a trading volume of 12,211,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,228,991. The company has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $133.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.16.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of T traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,683,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,630,956. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $25.93.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,720,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,659. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.81. The company has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $108.39.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.95. 2,665,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49.

