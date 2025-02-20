TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 price target (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $60.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $143.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.20. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

