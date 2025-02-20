Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK) Stock Price Up 2.5% – Still a Buy?

Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.44 and last traded at $30.23. Approximately 141,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 278,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.00.

Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $6.5153 dividend. This is a positive change from Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF’s previous dividend of $3.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF

Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF ( NASDAQ:SARK Free Report ) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned about 0.71% of Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to achieve -1x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

