TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.28), Zacks reports. TransAlta had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 17.46%.
TransAlta Trading Up 5.4 %
TAC stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.13. 371,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,775. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.83.
TransAlta Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0423 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on TransAlta
About TransAlta
TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TransAlta
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Should You Hold NVIDIA Stock for the Long Haul or Trade It?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Humana Gains Despite Medicare Advantage Losses—What’s the Catch?
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.