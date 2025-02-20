Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NYSE TNL traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.08. The stock had a trading volume of 279,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,731. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $58.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 9,400 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $531,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,202 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,585.12. The trade was a 7.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 314.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

