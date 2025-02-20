Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.75% and a negative return on equity of 537.74%.
Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:TVTX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.58. 1,324,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,714. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Travere Therapeutics news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $258,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,842.94. This trade represents a 21.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $122,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,519 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,152.07. This represents a 5.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,425 shares of company stock worth $4,674,259. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Travere Therapeutics Company Profile
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.
