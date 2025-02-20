Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading Down 20.8% – Here’s Why

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 20.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. 1,079,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 559% from the average session volume of 163,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
The firm has a market cap of C$6.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13.
Trifecta Gold Company Profile
Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
