Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55 to $0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. Trimble also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.760-2.980 EPS.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of TRMB traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.20. 331,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,895. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.08. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trimble has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $77.78.

Get Trimble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $266,932.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,985.75. This trade represents a 53.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.