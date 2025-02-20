Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 1.98%.
Tripadvisor Stock Down 6.3 %
TRIP traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.59. 2,852,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,657. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $28.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.98, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TRIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.
About Tripadvisor
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.
