Tripadvisor’s (TRIP) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the travel company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.03% from the company’s previous close.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

TRIP stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,104,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,126. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $28.76.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 1.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,414 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

