TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14, Zacks reports. TrueBlue had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $385.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.04 million. TrueBlue updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

TrueBlue Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of TBI traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.85. 98,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,487. The firm has a market cap of $202.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.42. TrueBlue has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TrueBlue from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

