Truist Financial Corp Has $16.98 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $16,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $438.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.20 and a 12 month high of $507.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.