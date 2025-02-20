Truist Financial Corp Has $20.59 Million Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,503 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 2.29% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $20,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATH. Creative Planning raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 62.7% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 89,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CATH opened at $74.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $943.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day moving average of $70.34. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $74.20.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

