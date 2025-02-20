Truist Financial Corp Has $24.32 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $24,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 99.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,429 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $291,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $92.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.05 and its 200-day moving average is $85.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.48 and a 1-year high of $92.76.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

