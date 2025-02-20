Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 170.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,624 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $17,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 416.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,718.4% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 376.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 16,416.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPTL opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

