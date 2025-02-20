Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 1.52% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $23,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $207,000.

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $101.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.87. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $85.94 and a twelve month high of $109.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

