Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,375 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $18,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $282.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.62. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $226.62 and a 1-year high of $282.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

