Truist Financial Corp Sells 34,950 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,950 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 1.17% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $16,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMUB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 208.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Blue Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 291.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:JMUB opened at $50.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.64.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1299 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.