Truxt Investmentos Ltda. Makes New Investment in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 61,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000. Global X Uranium ETF makes up 2.7% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. owned approximately 0.06% of Global X Uranium ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,385,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512,560 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 2,106.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 968,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 924,340 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 742.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 927,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,548,000 after buying an additional 817,807 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,283,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 351,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after buying an additional 110,924 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSEARCA:URA opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average of $28.64.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

