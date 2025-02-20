TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX) Shares Acquired by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,991 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of TRX Gold worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TRX Gold by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 334,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 29,416 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 201.9% during the third quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 72,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48,705 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TRX Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Saturday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price (up previously from $1.40) on shares of TRX Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

TRX stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. TRX Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49.

TRX Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.