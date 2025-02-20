TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Insider Robert P. Farrell Sells 460 Shares

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) insider Robert P. Farrell sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $12,111.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,776.34. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $26.34 on Thursday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 532.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,957,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,454,000 after buying an additional 1,648,017 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,600,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 391.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 980,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after purchasing an additional 781,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $19,040,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TTMI

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.