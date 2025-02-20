TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Insider Robert P. Farrell Sells 460 Shares

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) insider Robert P. Farrell sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $12,111.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,776.34. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
TTM Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $26.34 on Thursday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17.
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.
