Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. Mizuho boosted their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Twilio from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $509,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,360. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $743,979.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,476,480.50. This represents a 4.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,015 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,695 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Twilio by 718.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,640,000 after buying an additional 2,864,235 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $301,258,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $222,146,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Twilio by 1,292.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,312,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

TWLO opened at $121.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.57. Twilio has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of -189.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Research analysts expect that Twilio will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

