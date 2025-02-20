U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,943,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of U.S. Bancorp worth $92,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 401,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after buying an additional 56,990 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,018,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 846,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after buying an additional 22,803 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 380,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after buying an additional 38,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 70,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 45,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,427,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,006.10. The trade was a 23.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:USB opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

