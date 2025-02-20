UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Price

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector underperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

CF Industries stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.95. 593,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $98.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.34 and its 200-day moving average is $85.50.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $325,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,636.48. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,745. This trade represents a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,389 shares of company stock worth $1,455,965 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $131,350,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,804,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,299,000 after acquiring an additional 637,784 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,188,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,386,000 after acquiring an additional 549,569 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,429,000 after purchasing an additional 543,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

