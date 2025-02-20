UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday.

UBS stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.16. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of UBS Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

