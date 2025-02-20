UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $135.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFPI stock opened at $112.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.45. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.31.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Industries news, Director William G. Currie sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $721,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,712.60. This trade represents a 8.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $1,965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,202,383.50. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,149,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3,820.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 561,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,212,000 after buying an additional 546,830 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,546,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,241,000 after buying an additional 435,155 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 672,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,736,000 after buying an additional 337,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,457,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Articles

