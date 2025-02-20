UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.97 and last traded at $49.91, with a volume of 5077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.37.

UniCredit Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UniCredit stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Free Report) by 331.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in UniCredit were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

