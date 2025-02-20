Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $247.02 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $218.55 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

