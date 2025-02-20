Unionview LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Unionview LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of VO opened at $277.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $233.42 and a twelve month high of $285.60. The stock has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

