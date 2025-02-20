Unionview LLC Decreases Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Unionview LLC cut its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 924 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Unionview LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of SAP by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of SAP by 1.3% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in SAP by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $288.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.09 billion, a PE ratio of 100.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.23. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $293.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.83.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

