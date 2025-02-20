Unionview LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Unionview LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Unionview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6,991.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 357,958 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 356,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 314,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 300,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $109.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $93.89 and a 52-week high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.