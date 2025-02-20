United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of United Parcel Service worth $109,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 39.7% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 108,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 30,815 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 40.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,657 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 59.6% during the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

UPS opened at $114.96 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.48. The company has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 97.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Baird R W cut United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

About United Parcel Service



United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

